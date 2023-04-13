I feel compelled to share my feelings about a recent article on Grant Hadler's death.

Why was it necessary to include salacious details which may or may not be true? Was there any consideration given to the family when this was written? They are dealing with the death of their loved one, and this seemed like pouring salt in their wounds.

Trudi Flick

Longview

