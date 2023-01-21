Letter to the Editor: 'Shame on' The Daily News for targeting Longview Officer Reece

I didn't understand the reason behind the front-page news about Officer Terry Reece . Why target him? Are there other officers of the Longview Police Department that will have their names run into the mud?

These officers work hard at protecting our community. Your follow up with his retirement date had nothing to do with the article published. Officer Reece applied for a new job and just found out that he got that job. He submitted his retirement paperwork five days before the article came out because he got that new job, not because of the article printed. You make it sound like that was his only option, retirement.