Letter to the Editor: Senators blocking expanded medical care bill is shameful

As Vietnam era vets know only too well, our government and unfortunately far too many Americans speak much, wave flags, but do little.

Case in point, the Senators who blocked the expanded medical care bill which addressed health care for our most recent heroes and the illnesses they suffer as a result of toxic exposure while wearing the uniform.

My generation of vets knows this hypocrisy only too well. It took decades for our government to acknowledge the consequences of our exposure to agent orange and that Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (PTSD) was real.

That all these Senators were Republican is unimportant. That they profess at every opportunity their love of country, their patriotism, then do this to vets is a clear demonstration of who they really are as Americans.

That these elected folks feel no shame for their actions says all that needs to be said.

My question is this: what say you and have you said it to these despicable people?

Jim Hill

101st Airmobile (retired)

Kelso