I’m writing to encourage everyone to wear their seat belt, but most of us already do that. Nearly 94% of us in Washington buckle up, and in Cowlitz County we’re doing even better, at 95%.

But in 2021, 36% of vehicle occupants who died in crashes in Washington were unrestrained. That’s not just data; it’s people in our community.

People who don’t wear their seat belt tend to also engage in driving behaviors that increase their risk of a crash, making their seat belt even more important. That one simple habit could save the life of someone you love.

No one plans to need their seat belt when they get in the car, and that’s just it; you might only need your seat belt for five seconds in your entire life, but you never know which five seconds it’s going to be. If you always put it on, it’ll be there for you when you need it.

Dianne Swanson

Target Zero Manager, Longview

Letters to the editor policy:

Letters should be original and no longer than 175 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.