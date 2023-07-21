Please join me in voting for Heather Schoonover in the upcoming Toutle Lake School District Director District 5 primary.
She has a proven track record of involvement with both the Toutle PTO and Lower Columbia College as nursing faculty. She and her husband also provide further support to the area by owning and operating local businesses.
Perrin Zahn
Toutle
Letters to the editor policy:
Letters should be original and no longer than 250 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.
Submit a letter to the editor at tdn.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor or email letters@tdn.com.