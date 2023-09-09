Left-wing politicians who do not want to deal with the failure of their policies want to blame guns. School shootings, for example are supposed to happen because people have AR rifles with large capacity detachable magazines. But by about 1950 similar Rifles became available when GIs started bringing home M1 Carbines after WW II. They had a detachable fifteen round magazine and later thirty rounders.

Wikipedia says the first mass school shooting with such a weapon didn’t occur until about 40 years later. So obviously guns do not cause attacks at schools any more than do cars, trucks, explosive devises, gasoline bombs, or knives. All of which have been used to attack children.

It is estimated that there are about 25,000,000 rifles similar to ARs in civilian hands in this country. All but a tiny fraction of those rifles are in the hands of people who would not think of using them in any crime, let alone a school shooting. Ferreting out that tiny number of potential offenders would be a daunting task. In addition, the Supreme Court has made it clear that States cannot prevent the general citizenry from having them.

Fortunately, there is a more productive approach. When nationally known criminologist Ed Monk spoke here last year he made it clear that hardening schools was a viable alternative. It is working in Israel and will work here as long as the police are alert to the problem and have the funds for effective training.

William Dennis

Longview

