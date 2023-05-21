I am disappointed HB 1071 — to provide school resource officers for our schools — didn’t pass during the legislative session. From 1999 to the present at least 392 victims have been killed in school shootings in the United States. Washington state has not lifted a finger to protect our school children and teachers.

However, I’m grateful that my Representatives Walsh and McEntire, and Senator Wilson in Olympia supported this bill. People are beginning to realize that Dems who give ridiculous excuses such as “a resource officer would frighten the children” for opposing such laws, are looking for body count. After all, how difficult is it to weigh these two scenarios: frightened children or dead children?

Jay Hunter

Longview

