Letter to the Editor: Sanders

If you depend on Social Security and Medicare to have a place to live and health insurance like I do, it is imperative we keep the Senate and Congress in the hands of the Democrats and Independents.

Republicans have stated over and over they want to get rid of Social Security and Medicare as well as many other rights we have acquired.

Republicans have, over the years, voted against any bill presented in this country to give women the same rights as men. Be it in owning a credit card, buying a home if you need a mortgage to do so, voting, equal pay and many other “rights” that help women.

Vote blue as if your standing in the world depends on it. It does.

Gloria Sanders

Longview