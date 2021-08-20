Letter to the Editor: Reynolds

I heard today that the City of Longview is considering moving its homeless camp from Oregon Way to the edge of the Cowlitz River.

They seem to think the Gerhart Gardens park would be a nice place for the camp. You know, the nice city park that sits on Freedom Road just off Tennant Way. The first thing you see at the big welcome to Longview sign off I-5.

Visitors and potential new businesses and home buyers might have second thoughts when they are greeted with this eyesore.

If you go to the park's website you will read the following: "Nice place to take a quick dip, eat lunch, and rest."

Right now that may be true. After all, it offers a nice boat ramp. A beach for kids and families to swim and play in the water. Restrooms, picnic tables and a fenced dog park.

Blue tarps, tents, human waste and needles will show up. Have you been to Portland lately?

I'm from, bring my family to, and do business in Longview. I care.

Brad Reynolds

Chehalis

