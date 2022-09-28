Letter to the Editor: Retain Timothy Davidson for Cowlitz County coroner to 'continue forward progress'

Retaining Timothy Davidson as Cowlitz County coroner will help continue the forward progress of death investigation and care of the deceased and their families. A vote for the opposing candidate will send Cowlitz County back 30 years and result in Cowlitz County losing a cross-trained cohesive coroner staff, a local board-certified forensic pathologist, mutually benefiting cooperative agreements with other agencies and counties, and more than 20 years of experience in this field.

As the opponent has stated at several venues, if she is elected she "will clean house." Without this highly trained staff, Cowlitz County would be left with the newly built coroner facility and technology being basically unused with the deceased having to be transported hours away to other areas of the state for postmortem forensic services. The choice is clear.