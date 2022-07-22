 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Retain John Jabusch as Cowlitz County commissioner; he takes people's concerns seriously

John Jabusch already has established himself as a well-reasoned, responsive and compassionate Cowlitz County commissioner. He deserves our support in the primary election.

His willingness to step up and immediately engage in the issues facing our county is impressive. From a personal standpoint, I am most impressed by his responsiveness to my own concerns. Such responsiveness has not always been present in recent years. It is so refreshing to know individual citizens’ concerns are being taken seriously. He listens carefully, asks questions, seeks input and reacts thoughtfully. This process will ensure that he makes the best decisions possible for Cowlitz County.

Please vote to retain John Jabusch.

Marilyn Melville-Irvine

Kelso

