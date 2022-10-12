Letter to the Editor: Retain John Jabusch as Cowlitz County commissioner for District 3

Cowlitz County residents have an important task selecting the commissioner for District 3 in Cowlitz County. John Jabusch is unequivocally the most qualified candidate. Jabusch makes decisions based upon common sense.

Jabusch quickly quelled traffic issues on Cowlitz Gardens Road as traffic from North Pacific was detoured through the typically sleepy side street.

Complaints of excessive speed and steady traffic on Cowlitz Gardens were directed to Jabusch, who coordinated with the public works department to install speed bumps across the roadway and increase signage to quell the quality of life issues amongst residents on Cowlitz Gardens.

All too often, our elected leaders are indecisive or kick the can. John Jabusch is different as is evidenced regarding his decisive decision making pertaining to a detour route. Jabusch owns a successful business, raised his family in Cowlitz County, and makes decisions without the headache of government bureaucracy to strengthen the quality of life for his constituents.

Use common sense this November to keep Jabusch as Cowlitz County commissioner.

Riley McNeal

Longview