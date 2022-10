I'm supporting John Jabusch for Cowlitz County commissioner. His integrity has been on display since he was appointed commissioner. He has taken a roll up your sleeve and honest approach to our county issues, and he is a man of his word.

His independent perspective enables him to seek what is best for all.

In this time of political unrest, we need common sense driven and calm leadership, and that is exactly what we are getting with John Jabusch as commissioner.

Mike Haas

Kelso