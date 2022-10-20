Letter to the Editor: Retain John Jabusch, a man of integrity and vis

I have known John Jabusch for most of my life. John is a man of great integrity and vision. I have served alongside John on several boards including our Longview YMCA. From 1997 to 2003 John served on the YMCA board with me. In 2013, I received a call from CC Bridgewater who told me the YMCA was in trouble and there had been a large embezzlement from the previous bookkeeper. The building needed more than a million dollars of deferred maintenance. Our Longview YMCA was in such trouble that the current leadership was in the process of giving our Longview YMCA to the Portland YMCA.