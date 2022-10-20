Letter to the Editor: Retain John Jabusch, a man of integrity and vis

I have known John Jabusch for most of my life. John is a man of great integrity and vision. I have served alongside John on several boards including our Longview YMCA. From 1997 to 2003 John served on the YMCA board with me. In 2013, I received a call from CC Bridgewater who told me the YMCA was in trouble and there had been a large embezzlement from the previous bookkeeper. The building needed more than a million dollars of deferred maintenance. Our Longview YMCA was in such trouble that the current leadership was in the process of giving our Longview YMCA to the Portland YMCA.
Robert A. Long built our YMCA and dedicated it on Dec. 17, 1923. I remember calling John Jabusch and others telling them this story and asking to help me turn this around and stop the transfer to Portland. With John’s leadership we were successful in stopping the transfer and over the last nine years have made great progress in much needed updates and maintenance.
I’m voting to retain John Jabusch.
Brian Magnuson
Longview