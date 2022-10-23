Letter to the Editor: Retain Brad Thurman for Cowlitz County sheriff. He has proved he is qualified and experienced

I feel it is important to express, in my own words, why I support and endorse Brad Thurman for sheriff of Cowlitz County.

If the professional reputation, efficiency, effectiveness and stability of an organization reflect its leadership, by all conceivable metrics, Sheriff Thurman is doing an exemplary job as sheriff.

I would encourage voters to examine, as I have, Sheriff Thurman’s 35-plus years of dedicated law enforcement service (all to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office), his defense of the Constitution, and his success in fully staffing his organization

Reflect on his proven public leadership, work history, decision-making, reliability, resiliency and problem-solving. And have confidence, as I have, that the top law enforcement official in Cowlitz County has PROVED he is qualified and experienced to lead an organization through challenges when they arise. More importantly, he leverages those qualifications and experience to anticipate those challenges before they arise to train and prepare the organization. This is the leadership Cowlitz County and the city of Kalama deserve.

Mike Reuter

Kalama