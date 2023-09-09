I have always ignored the ignorance I read on the editorial page, hoping someone else would bring enlightenment. Not enough enlightened have been stepping up, lately. I hear Republicans complain about the NO vote by Marie Perez on a military spending bill.

What the Republicans don't tell you, is that they put a "poison pill" in the bill, to defund essential health care for women in the military! Republicans complain about debt, then elect people who give multi trillion tax cuts to billionaires! Those same Republican Reps set a limit of 700 on Maui people who lost everything, including family members.

If Republicans want to bring down the debt, why don't you donate your "Socialism" Security check each month? Or, you could elect people like Joe Kent, who will join his buddies in taking it from you!

Richard Hallett

Castle Rock

