On March 5, 2022, there was a rally at the capitol in Olympia where Donald Trump’s and Loren Culp’s falsehoods about the 2020 election were literally front and center.

While standing behind a large banner that read, “HONK IF THE ELECTION WAS STOLEN," current 19th District Representative Jim Walsh paid homage to The Big Lie by stealthily inferring theft had occurred. Speaking about future elections, he said, “If we make a wave, we will win by such numbers they can’t steal enough votes to turn the tide!”

We now know The Big Lie was a coordinated nationwide conspiracy to overturn the free and fair 2020 election. The former president and his conspirators are beginning to reap the legal consequences for their seditious treachery.

Fox News recently paid Dominion Voting Systems $787 million for their defaming role and will likely pay twice that amount to Smartmatic in their pending suit. But Jim Walsh and Joe Kent remain dishonorably recalcitrant, showing no contrition for their past words and deeds. And yet, the Cowlitz County Republican Party has just rewarded each of them with ongoing endorsements. What a terrible shame.

Thomas Samuels

Longview

