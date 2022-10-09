Letter to the Editor: Republicans are 'coming' for benefits and more

Could you live without Social Security, Medicare, or veterans' benefits? Or your right to your own health care choices?
Republicans are coming for them. They've said as much. November is not a drill.
Sherry Davis
Longview
Letters to the editor are opinions contributed by members of the community and are not representative of the views of The Daily News or its Editorial Board. To submit a letter to the editor, visit tdn.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor.
