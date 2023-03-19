I read an article this week on the front page of The Daily News with misleading information: The front-page news article on Grant Hadler!

Hadler was a business owner of one of the finest restaurants in Longview: Grant's at the Monticello Hotel, which opened in 2019 and was his life-long dream. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to many in this town.

Anyone who knew Hadler knew he was a gentlemen, always had a smile and a joke to greet you with. Hadler was truehearted. To report alleged — and lets say this again: alleged news — in such a disrespectful way is appalling. The truth will prevail!

Lori Black

Longview