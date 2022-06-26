Letter to the Editor: Removing Snake River dames is the best investment

Andre Stepankowsky makes a number of miscalculations in his June 22 column about the lower Snake River dams. Maintaining the dams, and thereby the status quo, is decidedly more expensive and risky to the region. Adjusted for inflation to 2022 dollars, the total spent on fish and wildlife since 1980 is just under $24 billion. If we continue to spend on these aging, inefficient dams, the price tag continues to swell at an estimated $1 billion annually.

What did we get for $24 billion? Not much. Salmon still are trending toward extinction. This put good local jobs at risk. In Washington state, more than 940,000 people fish, spending $1.5 billion and supporting 15,000 jobs.

Finally, we cannot be misled: These dams provide only 4% of the region’s energy. Much of the dams’ power generation comes in spring with snowmelt and runoff, when the region already has plenty of power. We can replace the services of the lower Snake River dams and for the benefit of the entire region, it’s the best investment we can make.

Bob Rees

Clackamas, Oregon

