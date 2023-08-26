Longview voters — just remember who was a leader on the Longview City Council in removing those school-speed-zone cameras in 2016. It was Mike Wallin, along with other colleagues on council you just voted out, and his right-wing activists friends, who are not from Longview.

Councilmember Wallin was a strong advocate of using the money generated from the cameras to refurbish the Longview Police Department building located in downtown Longview.

In 2024, when Mr. Wallin wants you to vote for a sales tax that will support local police, ask him if he remembers defunding the police when he was leading the way in removing those school-zone cameras.

Chuck Wallace

Longview

Letters to the editor policy:

Letters should be original and no longer than 250 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.