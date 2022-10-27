Letter to the Editor: Recommendations for four seats on the ballot

Here are my four recommendations on the ballot this fall: Julie Anderson, Brad Thurman, John Jabusch, and Dana Tucker. They all are dedicated to serving you, the people, above special interests.

Julie Anderson will make a great secretary of state (our state's chief elections officer). Currently the Pierce County elections chief, she is running as a non-partisan which is just fine for this job. The appointed opponent had no experience but collected a $100,000 contribution from the Democrats. Vote for Julie!

Brad Thurman has delivered on his promise for management reforms as Cowlitz County sheriff. A man of integrity, Brad has earned his re-election. Vote for Brad.

John Jabusch has added a welcomed pragmatism to the Cowlitz County board of commissioners. He cares about people in need, but supports programs that are designed to be a hand up, not a hand out. Retain Jabusch.

Dana Tucker is well-prepared to serve us as county coroner. Her training and experience match her compassion for families. We can be proud of her dedication to this county. Vote for Dana.

Dennis Weber

Longview