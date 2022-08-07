Letter to the Editor: Rebalance the nation and vote conservatively in November

Progressive moral compasses are made in China. They don't point to America first or God Almighty. At 180 degrees off course, their path leads to a dark "liberal world order" that will destroy America.
Common sense is two parties working for a common cause for all people. Truth is found when we come together in the middle, in the light. Unfortunately, without common sense, the Democrat party falls victim to itself. There are no more moderates in this liberal religion. They all vote time and again for every Democrat bill that promotes themselves and a political "woke" agenda. They are crushing us morally and economically. When liberals wimp out to the radical woke, of what use are they for American independence?
Cancel these contraries this November. Pray for these haters of our founded freedom, that they find their way back to the light.
Meanwhile, vote conservatively and rebalance this great nation. Perhaps Republicans can work the middle with Independents, Libertarians and all whose compasses are made in the United States of America.
Roy Schimelpfenig
Woodland