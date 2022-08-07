Letter to the Editor: Rebalance the nation and vote conservatively in November

Common sense is two parties working for a common cause for all people. Truth is found when we come together in the middle, in the light. Unfortunately, without common sense, the Democrat party falls victim to itself. There are no more moderates in this liberal religion. They all vote time and again for every Democrat bill that promotes themselves and a political "woke" agenda. They are crushing us morally and economically. When liberals wimp out to the radical woke, of what use are they for American independence?