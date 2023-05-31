Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As a regular commentary writer to TDN, I want to talk about three main issues I feel are not fully reported in TDN.

1) Longview is a blue collar town. Why don't we hear more about the impact that trade with China has on local jobs and commerce? Where does the fishing industry stand with salmon and crab resources? How does logging and the lumber products industry survive in this unstable market?

2) On the political side, why does TDN seem to be hung up on politicians like Inslee, Murray (who is as useless as they come), Cantwell, Perez (who is in on-the- job-training mode), all Democrats. Virtually nothing is said about local Republican party office holders? Not fair!

3) TDN gives us a non-stop steady diet of wire news stories from outside our area. Who cares? Where are the local and state stories we never get or hear? TDN has to stop operating on the cheap and start staffing this newspaper with more reporters and opinion writers. The trick here TDN is balanced news!

Rolf Knapp

Vancouver

