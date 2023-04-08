On page A9 of the March 1 edition of TDN, a column by Steven Mimh traces the origins of "UFO" consciousness to an observation by an aviator near Mount Rainier in 1947 when I was age 2.

About 1949 or 1950 neighbors on Puget Island had a freshly plowed field. I recall a Piper Cub aircraft swooping from the sky as if on final approach for a landing in the field. Upon completing a low fly-by, it turned and made several more passes as if it were a crop duster. I had never observed a Piper Cub flying toward me but as it turned it seemed that there wasn't much there. The field needed further cultivation and I recall speculating that maybe this was one of those flying discs.

Paul Vik

Cathlamet

