Letter to the Editor: Re-elect Brad Thurman, a man who 'approaches his work with humility' and 'provides a calm resolve for his deputies'

I’ve voted Democrat in just about every election in my life. This fall, I support Brad Thurman, a Republican, for sheriff.

Of course, his opponent also is Republican.

But after listening to both candidates speak, I’ve come to appreciate Thurman’s earnestness. He strikes me as firm, but fair. Like all of us, he navigates a strange political landscape filled with uncommon anger and hostility.

He’s guided by his Christian faith. And while normally I'm suspicious of people who boast of their relationships with God, Brad comes across differently. Brad approaches his work with humility.

His opponent offers a different approach. Rob Gibbs proclaims himself a "constitutional sheriff." Self-described constitutional sheriffs assert they are the supreme legal authority with the power and duty to defy or disregard laws they regard as unconstitutional.

That's the LAST thing we need from a sheriff.

Brad Thurman provides a calm resolve for his deputies. I trust his guidance. And I trust his office.

Please join me in re-electing Brad Thurman.

Dave Grumbois

Longview