Randy Knox would be an excellent choice for City Council. I worked with him for some years, and can testify to his eagerness to seek new solutions to old problems. Never one to trot out old, tired platitudes, Randy is a forward-thinking leader who eagerly tackles difficult problems with innovation and creativity.

I worked with him for some years, and Randy has always been known for his tact and diplomacy in service of results. He’d bring fresh ideas and dynamic energy to the City Council.

Tyler Ryerson

Olympia

