Randy Knox is the best choice for the city of Longview. He will make an excellent councilman.

I worked closely with Randy for a long time. He always acted professionally and with the utmost integrity. He is a true, life-long public servant who is well liked by everyone who meets him.

He’s the kind of guy who says what he means and does what he says. Randy Knox is a principled leader and will do a fine job for Longview.

Jamie Bman

Elma