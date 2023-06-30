Those who live in this place of beauty, who are surrounded by the wonder of these natural resources, want to do our part to preserve and respect what we have been given: “our jewels."

Some people in our community are also “gems."

One of these “gems” has been asked by a number of citizens to run for the open city of Longview council seat. This person is not “glitzy," shiny, nor an imitation. This person is genuine, tried and true.

You, as a student in Longview schools, may have played soccer with her, studied with her, or made band music together. Or as a parent, your child could have benefitted from the time and care this person gave them as the adult leader in 4-H. Or you might have had an occasion to benefit from the professional training and experience she commands in balancing budgets.

You may recognize her as our first female mayor for the city of Longview, or recall the prior service she gave as a past City Council member. Currently you may volunteer with her as a long-serving member of the planning commission.

Today many of our families appreciate her guidance and skill as she teaches the Strengthening Families program.

The signs you are beginning to see in yards or posted on fences have words. Ramona’s words, we can believe. Leber For Longview. Ramona Leber has always been for Longview. And Ramona Leber does listen. You can benefit again by voting for Ramona.

Sue Nickerson

Longview

