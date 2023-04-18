The former Green Mountain Railroad would be one of the most exciting rails-to-trails projects in the United States.

It would instantly become a premiere bicycling destination, connecting communities and providing local businesses with a long-term economic boost. Local residents of Longview, Kelso, Lexington, Castle Rock and Toutle lack access to significant outdoor recreation opportunities, and a bike trail from Longview to Toutle would go a long way towards offering the quality of life enjoyed by other parts of Washington.

I encourage the county commissioners to move forward with the trail, and to do so as quickly as possible. It’s high time the communities of Cowlitz County receive the benefits which a major rail trail project would provide.

Andy Zahn

Toutle

