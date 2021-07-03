Letter to the Editor: Racism at play from letter writer

Leslie Cullinane is wrong.

Afro-Jamaicans are predominantly or of partial sub-Saharan African descent and they represent the largest ethnic group in that country. Unlike most countries where people identify as biracial or mixed, Jamaicans of partial African descent identify as Jamaican or Black. Out of the more than 2.9 million people living on the island of Jamaica, 76.3% are Black and 15.1 Afro European.

During the 16th century when the Atlantic Slave Trade was at its peak, millions of enslaved Africans where brought, not only to Jamaica, but throughout South America and North America including the Caribbean islands. The first Africans arrived in Jamaica in 1513, to primarily work the sugar plantations.

So for Vice President Kamala Harris to identify as Black or of color would be well within her wheelhouse. To infer her job as district attorney was because she used her ethnicity is abhorrent.

Cullinane expressed an ignorant point of view that has no grounds in truthful information or a copy of a DNA profile to back her up. Racist at best.

Marcie Davies

Kelso

