I am really disappointed about the homeless situation in my beautiful hometown of Longview, Washington. If R.A. Long was still alive, he would be very angry and frustrated with the city he founded. The citizens of Longview are not very happy that a homeless encampment has been made in Longview. This needs to be addressed and the City Council needs to find a permanent solution for this situation. I have a lot of respect for our City Council. There needs to be a city hall meeting to address this situation.
I love my beautiful hometown and I would like to see a permanent solution to the homeless. I think it would be a great idea to provide mental health and counseling to the homeless in our beautiful community. I do hope this homeless situation does get better. I pray every night for the homeless. We need to let the City Council know how we feel about this situation and hope it does get better.
Cody Wells
Centralia
