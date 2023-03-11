I am really disappointed about the homeless situation in my beautiful hometown of Longview, Washington. If R.A. Long was still alive, he would be very angry and frustrated with the city he founded. The citizens of Longview are not very happy that a homeless encampment has been made in Longview. This needs to be addressed and the City Council needs to find a permanent solution for this situation. I have a lot of respect for our City Council. There needs to be a city hall meeting to address this situation.