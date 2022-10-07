Letter to the Editor: Prayers for the homeless for real solutions to their issues

For the past few months there has been a lot of talk about the homeless encampment that is on Alabama Street and I know there are a lot of people in Longview who want to see the camp gone.

The City Council and the city of Longview need to seek a solution to this issue. I was born and raised in Longview and I love my hometown so much. The City Council really needs to figure out a real solution to the homeless encampment.

R.A. Long would be rolling in his grave if he knew what is going on the community he founded. I hope these wonderful individuals in the encampment get the help they need. I pray every night for the homeless. I hope there will be a permanent solution for this situation, and I know Longview once again can be the beautiful Tree City USA.

Cody Wells

Centralia

Editor's note: The Longview City Council voted 4-3 during its Sept. 22 meeting to choose the Alabama Street location as the home for an incoming 50-unit pallet home community. The decision allows the city to place a down payment on the homes, which was approved by the council Sept. 8.