To build a new Interstate 5/Columbia River Bridge, besides all the other problems, we have two big problems to work out.

1. The height of the bridge; to make it high enough to satisfy the Coast Guard for the boats on the river.

2. Light rail. I am not in favor of light rail, but if we can't have a new bridge without it, don't put it way up high in the sky, where it doesn't belong, but keep the existing bridges and put light rail on the newer bridge, the southbound one, or on the railroad bridge, one mile downriver from I-5. Rapid transit buses would be a better option because they can go up and down a steeper bridge so the bridge can be high enough for the river traffic and have a smaller footprint on the ground.

I-5 veers to the east on both sides of the river, especially on the north (Vancouver) side, so build the first of two new bridges on the east side of I-5, making it wide enough to temporarily —while the second bridge is being built — have three lanes in each direction, and permanently five lanes. Then build the second bridge with five lanes, next to it on the east side. Keeping the existing bridges would partially satisfy the need for a third bridge, if all the on and off ramps would be made like freeway ramps to keep traffic moving better.

Bob Mattila

Brush Prairie

