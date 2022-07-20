 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Politicians who lose need to concede

Dear Bob, Hillary called Trump and conceded. She also  congratulated him. She did what every loser before her has done, conceded. But, not the blob.

Shelley Bachmeier

Longview

