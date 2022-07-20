Letter to the Editor: Politicians who lose need to concede

Dear Bob, Hillary called Trump and conceded. She also congratulated him. She did what every loser before her has done, conceded. But, not the blob.
Shelley Bachmeier
Longview
Letters to the editor are opinions contributed by members of the community and are not representative of the views of The Daily News or its Editorial Board. To submit a letter to the editor, visit tdn.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor.
