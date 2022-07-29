Letter to the Editor: Politicians 'talk the talk,' while real leaders 'walk the walk.' Vote smart.

The Aug. 2 primary election is coming up next week. As a voter in Washington state, I want to talk about the importance of this election.

My ballot shows a crowded field of candidates running for federal office (18 people for senator and nine candidates for Third District Representative to Congress) along with other local offices and measures. The top two finishers in each race, regardless of party preference, will advance to the mid-term election this fall. Let me be clear: A low voter turnout could possibly help steal a spot for a minority candidate in the November runoff.

Washington has never been so chaotic with spiraling inflation, guns and violence in the streets, public safety concerns, the COVID pandemic, high gas prices, the homeless situation, and just about everything else.

We need to elect people who are qualified to serve as lawmakers to fix these problems.

So here are my picks: Jaime Herrera Beutler for congresswoman and Tiffany Smiley for senate.

Remember, politicians "talk the talk" and real leaders "walk the walk." Vote smart.

Rolf Knapp

Vancouver