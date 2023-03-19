Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and his administration took a gargantuan chunk out of people’s lives by forcing a prison-like existence for two-plus years with lockdowns, masking and, horrifically, vaccine mandates. This was an experience that is now seared into collective memory.

With firings for employees who did not comply, state government managed to sink its venomous teeth into a wide gamut of skilled, productive workers as well as the most vulnerable citizens, children and elderly. From a health perspective the future is now uncertain as to how the vaccine will impact the health of society.

As if following a script, many politicians still use COVID-19 to wage a war on individual rights and designate someone as an extremist who speaks out.

Josh Winsor

Yelm