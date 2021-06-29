Letter to the Editor: Police too 'lazy' to enforce traffic laws

On the June 23 Viewpoint page was printed an article by Doug Dahl, former deputy sheriff, now manager of the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. I would email him directly, yet "thewisedrive.com/about-thewisedrive" at the end of his rant, is not a valid email.

Is Doug Dahl a career police officer, never seeing a citizens view of traffic? How can I contact him?

The problem with the highway laws is the police do not enforce the present laws we have, i.e., problem is lazy police, not "driving courtesy …" as Dahl insinuates.

On our 3/6 lane I-5, the law reads "semi-trucks must keep to the right except when passing." I phoned the Washington State Patrol about this a few years ago. I was told I was incorrect as the WSP officer on the phone read me the law, got to my quote above and said "Oh, we do not have enough officers to enforce that."

How many times do you see multi WSP/police, two or more cars just parked and visiting? I do many times.

David R. Westerlund

Longview

