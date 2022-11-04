Letter to the Editor: Please vote righteously this election season

I offer the following response to a recent letter to the editor.

National debt will not matter if we do not have a nation. Yes, the national debt was significantly reduced under Presidents Clinton, Obama and Biden. How? By slashing the nation's military budget leaving our nation vulnerable to its enemies.

Morality (Proverbs 28:2): Where there is moral rot within a nation, its government topples easily. But wise and knowledgeable leaders brings stabiity.

Justice (Proverbs 28:5): Evil people don't understand justice, but those who follow the Lord understand completely.

Bear Arms (Luke 11:21): When a strong man, fully armed, guards his own house, his possessions are undisturbed.

Preserve Life (Proverbs 31:8): Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves; ensure justice for those being crushed.

Gender (Genesis 1:27): God created man in His own image, in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.

Marriage (1 Corinthians 7:2): But because of immoralities, each man is to have his own wife and each woman is to have her own husband.

Please vote righteously.

Lynn Harper

Kelso