The debt limit law was passed in 1917. This measure eliminated the need to vote on every bond issue and allowed a single vote on a consolidated budget. Since 1960 the limit has been raised 79 times. The limit has been voted on 21 times since 2001. Do you see a pattern? Both parties have participated in the idiocy of this ritualized performance. It gives politicians the opportunity to demagogue the issue when the other party is in power.

Until recently the debt ceiling dance was, more or less, pro forma. The legislators understood the importance of responsible behavior in the nation’s public finance and the role it plays in the world economy.

This year’s budget imbroglio revealed a troubling level of ignorance of financial and economic issues involved in government finance by the so-called “Freedom Caucus." They have proved themselves to be more nihilistic than their antecedents, the Tea Party! Their motives are not really related to fiscal prudence but dogma. Their version of fiscal prudence is an attempt to starve governments down to some “imagined” desirable size.

The security and liquidity of federal debt undergirds the stability of our financial system and the stability of the world’s financial health. The federal debt is attractive as an asset because of its zero default risk and liquidity. Playing political games with our debt ceiling illustrates ignorance, not principle.

Edward Phillips

Kalama

