I would like to say happy birthday to Raeann Phillips who gave her time to perform tonight at the Broadway Barrel Room on the corner of Broadway and 14th in downtown Longview. She also donated all her tips to the Emergency Support Shelter, a local non-profit that helps all people surviving domestic violence and sexual assault through education, legal aid and support.

Every time we get a chance to see Raeann perform, we are overwhelmed by her generous spirit and beautiful voice. She is definitely a kindred spirit and an asset to our community. Since she really wouldn’t let me say it to her tonight, I would also like to say, “Thank you…and your boots are sexy as hell!"

Summer Clemenson

Longview

