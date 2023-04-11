As a parent of a transgender person and as a Christian who believes that God is love, I strongly affirm people of all sexual orientations and gender identities as beloved children of God.

Further, I support our local school staff and youth serving agencies and clubs who are providing gender affirming care and education to the children and families of our community. The intent of this letter is to show our LGBTQIA2S+ neighbors that there are Christians in this community who support and affirm them, exactly as they are.

It is my prayer that Cowlitz County is a welcoming home to a wide diversity of people, living, loving and learning from each other with open hearts and open minds. Thank you for considering my message, for allowing yourself to understand a point of view that perhaps you haven't considered before. For me, the first and final message is that God is Love. Anything less than loving just can't be from God. Thank you.

Karla Gates

Longview

