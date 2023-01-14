Letter to the Editor: Patty Murray puts 'spin' on accomplishments

A few days ago, I received an email from Senator Patty Murray’s office boasting of the Senate’s accomplishments. Among the carefully worded claims was “Reduced the deficit." This reduction was largely due to the decline of pandemic relief and not any fiscally responsible action taken by Congress. I would like Congress to develop some intestinal fortitude and stop spending more than they receive. The crushing national debt is already over $240,000 for every U.S. taxpayer. (Source: www.usdebtclock.org )

Another claim was they “Cared for toxic-exposed veterans." I am sure that refers to the Camp Lejeune contaminated water mess. I would be surprised if even 5% of the money, which will be paid by the government to settle claims, goes to the victims. Most will be siphoned off as legal fees by the many, many law firms that have bought expensive TV and other ads fishing for potential clients. It is just quid pro quo for campaign contributions from those firms.