LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Party loyalists are not working for the people so consider running for office as an Independent

I have a deep interest in public affairs, but no desire to run for office. If you are considering a run, please consider running as an Independent.

The absolute best solution for America is if we ban all political parties, end the flawed Citizens United Supreme Court decision, publicly fund all elections, and remove the corporate ownership of our elected officials.

Decades of failure from both parties should assure you this is necessary. Party loyalists are not working for the people, period. Please consider running for office as an Independent.

Todd Bratton

Longview

