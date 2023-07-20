Thank you Parks and Rec and all the generous sponsors. The recent concert with Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts was terrific! I think the band rates as one of the best we’ve ever had as far as performance quality and the fun factor.

There was another amazing band a few years back, Five Guys Named Moe, that was top notch. Maybe we could get them back for a concert Parks and Rec?

Tamara Kost

Kelso

