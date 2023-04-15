Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez voted NO on the Parents Bill of Rights.

In Washington, schools are indoctrinating children, behind their parents' backs — without parental knowledge nor consent. In 2021, the state Democratic majority passed "Social Emotional Learning," which I believe is actually mandatory Critical Race Theory, in the schools. It is funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Chan/Zuckerberg Initiative.

Introduced by Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA) in Congress, the Parents Bill of Rights provides transparency to parents about their children's education: program of studies, lesson plans, budgets, types of books in the classrooms and libraries, academic standards of change, and other information regarding students' education would be published on school websites. It would also provide notification to parents about relating to transgender student policies, such as bathroom and locker room usage and sports participation. This bill would also require notification to parents if a school employee or contractor changes their child's preferred name or pronouns in the classroom.

The Parents Bill of Rights puts parents back in the driver's seat.

Susan Allen

Vadar

