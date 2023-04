Thanks to the editor for placing opposing letters from Christians about people who identify as LGBTQ+ on the same page.

The Reverends Kearny and Patton both talked about compassion and loving our neighbors, while Lynn Harper's Bible quotes never mentioned Jesus nor his teaching in the Gospels.

