Letter to the Editor: Non-party line voter will be in November

With more than two years left of the Biden administration to go, I wonder just how much more of Biden and his “leadership” this country can stand. Every failed policy from Afghanistan to border control and record inflation is followed by finger pointing and blaming others.

Never have there been so many questions as to who is really making the decisions that affect us all. More and more he appears to be guided by unknown “handlers” to promote their own agenda.

In his most recent speech, he singled out folks who did not vote for him as the problem. The candidate who promised to unite the country is now doing his best to further divide the country.

The November elections are our chance to restore a reasonable sense of balance to the federal government.

It’s absolutely scary to think about what further damage he can inflict on our country.

I have never been a party line voter.

I will be this time.

Jimmy Kerstein

Kalama