Letter to the Editor: No one should be above the law

If the FBI can do this to the former president, then they certainly can do it to you.

It was breaking news on all the fake news channels after the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago. How is this news? I thought everyone knew if you stole classified information from the federal government sooner or later the FBI would come calling.

This guy kept it for a year and a half after he was asked to return it. He stored it in an unsecure location, ignored a subpoena to return it and had his lawyer certify all had been returned, even though that was a lie. Then he acted surprised when he was raided.

The headline should have been, if the FBI can do this to you, they can also do it to the former president because no person should be above the law in this country.

It really is incredible how many Republican politicians are calling to defund the police (FBI) and calling for violence against FBI agents.

Once again, they are too radical.

Bill Tuss

Longview