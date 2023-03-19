I read with dismay the recent headline regarding the death of Grant Hadler. I didn't know him well, but we always acknowledged each other when I went to the Monticello.
There was no need to be so explicit in describing a weak moment that tarnished his character. I'm sure we all have weak spots in our behavior that we wouldn't normally give in to, but to shout it out loud to the general public is not right.
Robert Buchman
Castle Rock
Submit a letter to the editor at tdn.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor or email letters@tdn.com.